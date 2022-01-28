Watch
Richmond Police seize 2 pounds of fentanyl, weapons while making arrest

Posted at 2:55 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 14:55:41-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police arrested a 21-year-old man suspect in a June 2021 homicide on Bethel Street.

Tod’Quan Jones, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, weapons violations, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Seized items 012822.jpg
Fentanyl, firearms, and cash were seized by Richmond Police after executing a search warrant.

Other charges against Jones are pending.

Jones was previously named a suspect in the June 2021 shooting death of Keyron Haskins.

“This dangerous individual posed a threat to everyone in the city and the region – and thanks to the excellent work by RPD detectives and the Virginia State Police – he is now in custody,” Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said. “Fentanyl is a deadly narcotic responsible for many overdose deaths – and this enormous amount of the drug is now no longer on the streets and a threat to our community.”

Jones, Tod`Quan 012822.jpg
Tod’Quan Jones

Police seized over two pounds of fentanyl, according to officers.

There were three fatal shootings on Bethel Street in 2021.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

