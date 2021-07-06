Richmond Police looking for suspect in June homicide considered to be armed and dangerous

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police detectives are asking for assistance from the public to locate a wanted suspect in a June homicide in Bethel Street.

Tod'quan Jones, 20, of Richmond has a warrant on file for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of Keyron Haskins in the 2300 block of Bethel Street.

Jones is about 5-foot-9 and weighs around 150 pounds.

Richmond Police Department

Police say that Jones should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Anyone with additional information on the homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.