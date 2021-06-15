Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Richmond Police investigate homicide near Whitcomb Court

items.[0].image.alt
Ian R.
Bethel St Shooting
Posted at 7:10 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 19:10:33-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have launched a death investigation after a man was shot to death in Richmond's Whitcomb Court neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Bethel Street for the report of a shooting at approximately 3:42 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man on the curb suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injury.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.