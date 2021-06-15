Richmond Police investigate homicide near Whitcomb Court

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have launched a death investigation after a man was shot to death in Richmond's Whitcomb Court neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Bethel Street for the report of a shooting at approximately 3:42 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man on the curb suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injury.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.