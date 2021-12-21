Man killed on one of Richmond's deadliest blocks

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person was killed in a Tuesday morning shooting in Richmond.

Someone drove the shooting victim to VCU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

"Detectives have determined that the male was shot in the 2300 block of Bethel Street and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the crime. "The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death."

Richmond Police were alerted to the shooting at about 11:20 a.m.

SWAT vehicles were seen in the Whitcomb Court community as police investigated whether a shooting suspect was in hiding. No suspect was found.

There have been nearly 90 homicides in Richmond so far this year, making 2021 one of the most violent years in recent Richmond history.

This is the second fatal shooting this week on Bethel Street. On December 16 a man was shot and killed on the same block.

In June 2021, 27-year-old Keyron Haskins was shot and killed on the same 2300 block of Bethel Street.

The three fatal shootings makes the 2300 block of Bethel Street one of the deadliest blocks in Richmond.

No additional information about today's shooting has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.