One dead after shooting in Richmond's East End

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Bethel Street that happened on Thursday afternoon.

Detectives were at the scene of the shooting just after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

They got a call for shots fired in the area. Upon arriving at the scene of the shooting, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact them with further information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.