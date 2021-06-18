Richmond Police identify victim of Bethel Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Tuesday as 27-year-old Keyron Haskins.

The shooting happened on Tuesday in the 2300 block of Bethel Street. On Tuesday at 3:42 p.m., officers were called for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found an adult male on the curb of the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Haskins was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.