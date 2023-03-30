Henrico man, wanted for shooting family members, killed in NC police shootout

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The man wanted for shooting his mother, sister, and little brother this week in Henrico County was killed in a shootout with law enforcement in North Carolina, Henrico Police and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office shared Thursday.

"In the early morning hours of March 30, 2023, law enforcement encountered Tiye Adam Washington II in the area of Old Henrietta Road and Providence Road [in Rutherford County, North Carolina]," a Rutherford County Sheriff’s spokesperson said in a press released. "During an exchange of gunfire, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured, and Washington sustained injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Henrico Police had previously been in contact with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office about the possibility of Washington headed to North Carolina.

Washington, 26, shot his family members after his mother threatened to kick him out of her home on Mason Manor Drive, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

