Neighbor begs Henrico suspect who allegedly shot family members to turn himself in

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A son, who is considered armed and dangerous, is on the run after Crime Insider Sources told Jon Burkett that he shot his own mother, sister and little brother in Henrico's East End on Tuesday night.

"We were just talking in the yard 15 minutes before it happened. It's just pure devastation," one neighbor said.

Henrico Police are searching for 26-year-old Tiye Adam Washington II after Tuesday's shooting. Crime Insider sources say after his mother threatened to kick him out of the house, he came back home to unleash violence on his mom, sister and younger brother.

Next-door neighbor and family friend Danita Burch said her neighbor was worried her oldest son may do something so she called Henrico Police around 6 p.m. on the night of the shooting.

However, angry text messages weren't enough.

Burch said Washington stormed into the house about and hour and a half later and started shooting while another young child in the house called 911.

"They were a loving family. I just don't know what happened. I pray for him too," Burch said.

Washington is on the run. Crime Insider sources said the car he was driving was found in Rutherford County, North Carolina on Wednesday.

His mother, sister and teenage brother all remain in critical care at VCU Medical Center all being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

"Tiye, you're like my nephew. I don't know what happened or what went wrong but turn yourself in. Do it for your mom, sister and brother," Burch said.

