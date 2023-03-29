Henrico Police searching for suspect that left 2 adults, 1 child with serious injuries

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened in Henrico County on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday just around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Mason Manor Drive after a member of the home called 911 for a shooting. The shooting happened inside a home and is suspected to be domestic-related.

Police entered the home in an attempt to render aid.

Henrico Fire brought the victims, two adult women and a male child, to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. At this time, the victims are still hospitalized for their injuries.

Henrico Police were previously called to the home just after 6 p.m. for a single-party domestic-related call.

Henrico Police are looking for Tiye Adam Washington II, 26, for his involvement in the case. The following warrants have been obtained:

-Three counts of malicious wounding

-Three counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Additional charges are forthcoming.

Washington II should be considered armed and dangerous, please do not approach him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

You can also submit tips via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using the “P3tips” app; both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

