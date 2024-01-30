Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Multiple pets killed in Chesterfield house fire

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on January 30, 2024
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 15:22:48-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Three dogs and a cat were killed in a Tuesday afternoon house fire, according to Chesterfield Fire officials.

Fire crews were called to the 10700 block of Timonium Drive at about 12:10 p.m. The fire was marked under control at about 12:50 p.m.

One person at the home suffered a minor injury, fire officials said.

One animal that lived in the home remained unaccounted for following the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

Clouds return Tuesday before rain arrives later tonight Chesterfield After Hours to continue at River City Sportsplex Chesterfield curbside recycling decreased by 2 million pounds after county cuts Clouds return Tuesday

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone