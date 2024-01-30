Multiple pets killed in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Three dogs and a cat were killed in a Tuesday afternoon house fire, according to Chesterfield Fire officials.

Fire crews were called to the 10700 block of Timonium Drive at about 12:10 p.m. The fire was marked under control at about 12:50 p.m.

One person at the home suffered a minor injury, fire officials said.

Chesterfield firefighters are on the scene of a working house fire on Timonium Drive. More details to follow. @CBS6 @12OnYourSide @8NEWS @RTDNEWS pic.twitter.com/Hdc6wVqvqH — Chesterfield Fire & Emergency Medical Services (@CFEMSVa) January 30, 2024

One animal that lived in the home remained unaccounted for following the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.