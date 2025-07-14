Just 6 inches of water can move your car, Virginia first responders warn amid flooding

RICHMOND, Va. — Flash flooding across Central Virginia has led to a surge in emergency calls, with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS responding to numerous water rescues as creeks and rivers overflow.

The county averaged an additional 50 calls per day for help as heavy rainfall caused Pocoshock Creek to rise so high it repeatedly covered roads in the area.

"Creeks and rivers and everything in the area are so saturated with water that it can't absorb the water coming down in low lying areas we're having issues where water is getting across the road," said Captain Joe Harvey, Deputy Fire Marshal for Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

The rapid rainfall created similar dangerous conditions at multiple locations throughout the county, pushing first responders to their limits.

"The firefighters are running from call to call to call and it can be fatiguing at times but we have the ability to call in extra staff if needed and will do so if the need arises," Harvey said.

As the rain continued, the department took proactive measures to ensure adequate coverage.

"We upstaffed our swift water rescue capabilities so we knew we had adequate staff to cover multiple calls within chesterfield county," Harvey said.

With more rain expected this week, officials warn that swollen creeks and backed-up storm drains will cause ponding on roads, creating hazardous driving conditions.

"A lot of people don't realize that 6 inches of water can actually pick up a car and move it especially if the water is moving," Harvey said. "It's crazy to think about how much force 6 inches of water has."

Experts urge residents to learn which areas around them are prone to flooding and avoid them during heavy rain. If you encounter water while driving, turn around. If you get stuck, exit your vehicle, move to higher ground, and call 911.

