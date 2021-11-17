Contractor found guilty on all counts for murdering Richmond woman

RICHMOND, Va. -- A jury found a Henrico contractor Thomas Clark guilty on all counts of killing Suzanne Fairman.

Fairman, 53, was found dead in the bathtub of her Tanglewood Road home in Richmond on May 9, 2019.

A knife, bandanna, glove, and iPhone cord that had been knotted and cut were found on the sink.

Clark, who was arrested on unrelated charges about a week after the murder, had done work at Fairman's home prior to her death.

The jury reached the verdict after deliberating for an hour and 20 minutes.

Prosecutors said Clark held Fairman at knifepoint, bond her wrists, raped her, and then strangled her to death.

The sentencing date has not been announced at this time.

