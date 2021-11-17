Second day of murder trial of Richmond woman focuses on DNA, cellphone evidence

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday marked the second day in the murder trial for a Henrico man who is accused of raping and murdering Suzanne Fairman, a VCU operations administrator, at her home in 2019.

While day one of the trial focused on the lead-up to the night of the murder, Tuesday focused on the investigation that followed as prosecutors have presented DNA and cellphone data trying to prove the accused is responsible.

Among the witnesses was the medical examiner who detailed the injuries and DNA collected from Fairman.

She was found submerged in a bathtub at her south Richmond home on May 9, 2019. Prosecutors allege that Thomas Slark, who had done work at Fairman's home, held her at knifepoint, raped and then strangled her.

Prosecutors focused on precautions to avoid potential DNA contamination as it's something that the defense mentioned in their opening statement to jurors.

She also gave the time of death to have been within 48 hours of her body being discovered.

In an apparent attempt to establish a timeline, experts also testified to cellphone and computer data. This data indicates the last time Fairman used her phone was on the night of May 8. Clark's cellphone was picked up by the cellphone tower closest to Fairman's home on May 8 and again on the afternoon of May 9.

On cross-examination, the defense attorney confirmed that the data was only an approximate location.