Contractor on trial for murdering Richmond woman found in her bathtub

RICHMOND, Va. -- The trial for the Henrico man charged with murdering a Richmond woman in her home began Monday with jury selection.

Suzanne Fairman, 53, was found dead in the bathtub of her Tanglewood Road home in Richmond on May 9, 2019.

Thomas E. Clark, 59, of Horsepen Road in Henrico, was arrested one week later on unrelated charges. A Grand Jury later indicted Clark on abduction, rape, and murder charges.

Fairman had hired Clark to work on her home, but had problems with the workmanship, according to her son.

"She gave them an opportunity to right their wrong,” Scott Fairman said at the time. “She would pay for the work after it was corrected, which is not uncommon."

Officers went to Fairman's home in May 2019 when the VCU administrator failed to show up for a Mother's Day trip out of state.

Fairman was found face down inside the tub of the main bathroom with water running and a bloody knife visible on the counter in the same bathroom, according to court documents.

Clark's trial is scheduled to last three days.

If convicted, Clark faces life in prison.

