How teens are giving back at Petersburg's Farmer Street Pool: 'It’s kind of incredible'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Farmer Street Pool in Petersburg has a long tradition of helping kids and adults beat the dog days of summer.

“I came to this pool every day when I was little,” said Kenyanda Fells, who now brings her own children to swim.

Marquis Allen, Petersburg’s Director of Recreation, says his department hired 31 teenagers for the summer.

“It is extremely impactful for us to be able to give back and give them the opportunity that they deserve,” said Allen of the well-paying jobs.

“It’s kind of incredible to me, because I used to come here and swim as a kid and now I’m working here and I get to give back,” said lifeguard Nekton Scott, who is home from college for the summer.

Allen calls the employment opportunities another way to invest in the youth of Petersburg.

“I think it’s a pretty good opportunity for us to get out of the house and for people to have something to do during the summertime,” said employee Leonna Looby.

Most of the summer workers will be on the job until Aug. 25.

