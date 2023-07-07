Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

How teens are giving back at Petersburg's Farmer Street Pool: 'It’s kind of incredible'

In Petersburg, the city’s Farmer Street Pool has a long tradition of helping kids and adults beat the dog days of summer.
Posted at 5:23 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 17:23:55-04

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Farmer Street Pool in Petersburg has a long tradition of helping kids and adults beat the dog days of summer.

“I came to this pool every day when I was little,” said Kenyanda Fells, who now brings her own children to swim.

Petersburg Director of Recreation Marquis Allen
Petersburg Director of Recreation Marquis Allen

Marquis Allen, Petersburg’s Director of Recreation, says his department hired 31 teenagers for the summer.

“It is extremely impactful for us to be able to give back and give them the opportunity that they deserve,” said Allen of the well-paying jobs.

Petersburg pools 02.png

Local News

After 2-year pandemic slumber, Petersburg pool is ready for swimmers

Wayne Covil
4:35 PM, Jul 18, 2022

“It’s kind of incredible to me, because I used to come here and swim as a kid and now I’m working here and I get to give back,” said lifeguard Nekton Scott, who is home from college for the summer.

Nekton Scott
Nekton Scott

Allen calls the employment opportunities another way to invest in the youth of Petersburg.

“I think it’s a pretty good opportunity for us to get out of the house and for people to have something to do during the summertime,” said employee Leonna Looby.

Leonna Looby
Leonna Looby

Most of the summer workers will be on the job until Aug. 25.

When problem-plagued Petersburg pool will open

Local News

Problem-plagued Petersburg pool reopens on hottest day in 3 years

8:50 PM, Jul 22, 2017

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone