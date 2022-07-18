PETERSBURG, Va. -- When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the Farmer's Street pool in Petersburg pool in 2020, families had no way of knowing for how long the pool would be closed.

Two years, it turned out.

The process to bring the pool back to life took the City of Petersburg about six months.

"Water was sitting in it, so we had to drain it, then we had to get it clean," Marquis Allen, with Petersburg Parks and Rec, said. "So one of the first things we had to do, was to identify the damage. If there was any damage with water sitting in it for over a little bit of two years."

Once damage was repaired and the pool thoroughly cleaned, workers began filling Petersburg's only city-owned pools with water.

"The kids, they really need the pool, give them something to do, there's not much to do around here."

The Farmer's Street Pool is open Tuesday through Saturday between Noon and 6 p.m.

