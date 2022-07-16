Cleanup begins after Tappahannock fire: 'The town's not gone'

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. -- Cleanup and recovery efforts are underway in the town of Tappahannock after a fire burned down almost an entire block on Friday.

The fire started around 11 a.m. inside one of the buildings for the Martin-Sale Furniture Company, which, according to a Facebook post on Saturday, has been in Tappahannock for over 70 years.

Colley Bell, St. Margaret’s School Drone photo shows firefighters battling blaze that destroyed nearly an entire block of Prince Street in Tappahannock on Friday, July 15, 2022.

The owners said they were thankful for everyone who helped fight the fire and for the outpouring of support.

"We appreciate everyone's continued thoughts and prayers for our family and our business! We pray for all others affected by this fire, other businesses, and those who lost their homes!" the post reads.

The fire eventually spread to the nearby businesses on the block, including Prince Street Cafe, and apartments.

WTVR

With the help of several other fire departments, including as far away as Hanover County, the blaze was considered under control around 2 p.m.

No deaths were reported and the only injuries were to several fire fighters who suffered heat exhaustion. One couple in the apartments reported that their cat, Bubbles, died in the fire.

WTVR

Efforts to help those rebuild and recover are being lead by the Tappahannock Main Street Association, which has started a GoFundMe to help those impacted with their immediate needs. It had raised over $15,000 by mid-day Saturday.

The association's Executive Director thanked all those involved in a Facebook post.

The fire comes as the town and association were in the midst of a revitalization effort and had created a transformation strategy.

"I’m confident that this unfortunate situation will not set us back in our revitalization efforts, but propel us forward with this widespread support," Beth Bartholomew Sharpe wrote. "We’ll continue to strive to grow and support the needs of our citizens and also encourage the visitation of our visitors."

A fundraiser is also planned at the Wind Vineyard in Tappahannock next Saturday, July 23 from 1 to 7 p.m.

WTVR

The buildings that burned are within the Tappahannock Historic District and the Essex County Fire Chief noted they were able to protect the second-oldest building in the district, the Ritchie House built in 1706, which on the southwest corner of the block that was burned. The oldest structure, the Derieux-Scots Arms Tavern built in 1680, is about a half block to the northeast.

This is the third major fire in the district since the town was founded.

During the War of 1812, when the British occupied the town between Dec. 2-4, 1814 they set fire to several structures including the courthouse, two jails, and the customs house.

A second fire destroyed nearly the entire 200 block on the north side of Prince Street on June 23, 1917.

Wesley E. Pippenger Collection and the Essex County Museum and Historical Society A fire destroyed nearly the entire 200 block on the north side of Prince Street on June 23, 1917.

Seventy-year-old William Durham, who was born and raised in Tappahannock, likened what he saw Friday to “a battle scene.”

But Durham is confident his community will rally and rebuild.

“The town's not gone. But the historical perspective is gone. But it's here,” Durham said, pointing to his head. “It’s all in what you remember.”

