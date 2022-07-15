'Major fire' in Tappahannock burns buildings on Prince Street

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. -- A large fire has closed streets and damaged buildings in Tappahannock, Virginia.

Witnesses reported the fire burned buildings along and near the 200 block of Prince Street.

The Martin Sale Furniture is one of the buildings on fire, according to photos sent by witnesses.

Keith Neff Fire destroys buildings in Tappahannock, Virginia on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Fire crews from multiple counties have responded to the fire.

Traffic is shut down over the Downing Bridge and around downtown Tappahannock.

"Please avoid Prince Street if at all possible due to a major fire!"Tappahannock Police posted on Facebook.

Cindy Bell Pitts

There has been no word yet about injuries are deaths associated with the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.