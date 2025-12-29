Virginia mom advocates for road safety after teen son's death

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia mother who lost her 16-year-old son in a car crash six years ago is using her tragedy to advocate for safer roads during what experts say is one of the most dangerous driving periods of the year.

Tammy Gweedo McGee will never forget the phone call she received when her son, Connor, was killed by an unlicensed underage driver leaving a homecoming dance.

"I don't want another mother to be me," McGee said. "It's heartbreaking every day to relive the death of your son."

According to the National Road Safety Foundation, the end of the year leading up to New Year's is one of the most dangerous times on roadways and highways, with a spike in crashes. While crash statistics are on the rise in Virginia, McGee has made it her mission to fight for change in honor of her son to make roadways safer.

"For me, it was lay down and die or stand up and fight. For me, I only had two choices: I had to do something," McGee said.

I've been following McGee's story for years, but she recently showed me her safe haven — a corner tucked away in her home filled with pictures of Connor, his soccer jerseys and high school memories. Memories McGee says will forever live on.

"He was just so full of life," McGee said.

A life taken too soon led McGee to start the Gweedo Memorial Foundation, where she travels to speak to teens and adults about staying safe behind the wheel. She's successfully lobbied for legislative changes in this year's General Assembly session, inspired by Connor. She says she plans to advocate for more changes so this doesn't happen to someone else's child.

"One of the most important things to realize is there are no do-overs in driving," McGee said. "You don't get to say, 'Sorry, I killed your son.' You don't get to say, 'I was just picking up the phone to check my texts, I didn't mean to.'"

It's a reminder this holiday season to have fun, but most importantly, be responsible.

