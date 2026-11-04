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Lehja owner Sunny Baweja to open new Indian restaurant in Midlothian

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Richmond BizSense
Sunny Baweja to open Tashan within Westchester Commons.
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Sunny Baweja doesn’t rush into things. In 2010, after working in the restaurant industry for about a decade, he decided to step out on his own and open Lehja Restaurant in Short Pump Town Center.

As the Indian spot grew to have a dedicated local following and picked up a handful of James Beard Award nominations over the years, Baweja began looking into opening a second spot in the city, before the COVID pandemic ended those plans.

Now, six years later Baweja is at last expanding his local presence. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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