Former Fox teacher uses Richmond flower shop to help the community

RICHMOND, Va. --Since Richmond's Fox Elementary School was destroyed in a fire Friday night, the community has responded to lend support and gestures of love to the school staff, students, and families. One such business is Strawberry Fields Flowers and Finds which said it will donate 100% of its sales on Friday to teachers to help rebuild their classrooms.

The business is down the street from the school and several of its employees have connections to the elementary school, including its owner Deanna King who said she taught at the school for two years before opening the flower shop.

King said she learned of the fire on Saturday morning when she woke up to text messages.

"And it was just disbelief really, until I got here and saw it with my own eyes and just brought me to tears. just heartbreaking," said King. "It actually kind of took my breath away to see it. My classroom that I had was on the second floor and the aerial view was really a lot."

WTVR

One of King's longtime employees, Theresa Wiziard, said her daughter spent her elementary school years at Fox.

"It's meant the world to me because it's really been like a foundation for her education," added Wiziard. "It was very surreal. Just getting the news and seeing how bad all the damage was."

While another employee -- Tess Fisher -- was a student at Fox from grades three through five and even had King as a teacher.

"I remember certain things, even with Deanna -- just being her class, running around on the playground," Fisher said. "It's hard. Think of the kids. Going through a pandemic and having to be so isolated from other kids and online. And finally being able to go back to school is probably something that was great for parents and also, obviously, great for the kids. Having to go back to being online is probably something that is really hurtful. And I think that the feeling I feel is just the same. I just feel for them, I feel for parents, I feel for the kids."

WTVR

King said her decision to raise money for the teacher's classrooms was inspired by her time as an educator.

"I remember how much of my own personal things and items that I had bought, and I just can't imagine what they're feeling right now," King said.

King said her goal is to raise $50,000.

Richmond Public Schools said people can also directly donate to the RPS Education Fund and select "Fox Elementary Fire Response" from the dropdown menu. It added that people with volunteer offers should contact Grady Hart who manages their partnerships.