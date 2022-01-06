State police urge drivers to plan for 'significant round of winter weather'

RICHMOND, Va. -- State police are warning Virginians to plan ahead for another winter storm that will impact parts of the state Thursday night into Friday morning.

Troopers worked 1,220 traffic crashes and 1,414 disabled/stuck vehicle calls across the state during the winter storm Monday and there were no weather-related traffic deaths, according to officials.

"Back-to-back storms are nothing new for the state police or Virginia," VSP Bureau of Field Operations Deputy Director Major R.C. Maxey Jr. said Thursday. "State Police is prepared for this latest round of winter weather. We will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists."

Maxey said the agency would extend shifts, call in more troopers and redirect resources as needed.

But Meteorologist Mike Stone said that "unlike the storm earlier this week, the system for tonight will be much quicker and weaker, and the storm track will be farther north."

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the city of Richmond, western Henrico county, and many locations north of I-64. Click here to see the counties.

State police offered these tips for people who must drive during the storm:

Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel.

Use your headlights - in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.

Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.

Always buckle up.

Avoid distractions — put down the phone.

Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at 511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app. Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Light snow arrives tonight; accumulations will be fairly light in most areas