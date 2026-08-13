Survivor of deadly I-95 bus crash files $550K lawsuit against driver and travel company

RICHMOND, Va. — A survivor of a bus crash that killed five people on I-95 in Stafford County is taking legal action.

Rhonda Wright says she was on the bus driven by Jing Sheng Dong, 48, of Staten Island, New York in May.

Dong is accused of failing to slow the bus as it approached a work zone on I-95 southbound near mile marker 146 in the early morning hours of May 29. The bus slammed into multiple vehicles stopped in traffic, triggering a chain reaction crash involving at least eight vehicles. Several vehicles caught fire after the crash. Prosecutors showed video from I-95 express lane cameras in court Wednesday, capturing the moment of impact and vehicles erupting in flames.

Five people were killed — all from Massachusetts. Four were members of the Doncev family of Greenfield, including two children ages 7 and 13, who were on their way to a wedding in South Carolina. The fifth victim was identified by Virginia State Police as Priscilla R. Mafalda, 25, of Worcester, Massachusetts. Forty-four people in total were transported to area hospitals.

Wright filed her suit in Richmond Circuit Court, saying she suffered serious and permanent injury in the wreck. The New York resident is serving the Richmond-based Virginia DMV in the $550,000 suit against Dong and the travel company.

Dong is charged with five counts of involuntary manslaughter and was granted bond last month on the condition that he stay in Virginia — where he has no connections — and turn in his license and passport.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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