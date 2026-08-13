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Car crashes into Henrico County townhouse; no serious injuries reported, officials say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on August 13, 2026
Henrico car into townhouse
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A car crashed into a townhouse in Henrico County on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 2900 block of Sara Jean Terrace around 12:30 p.m.

A photo taken by a CBS 6 crew at the scene shows a red Mazda sedan that appears to have crashed through the window of a townhouse.

Officials at the scene told CBS 6 that no serious injuries were reported.

The structure is damaged, but the building appears to be safe, according to officials, who are waiting on final confirmation from a building inspector.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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