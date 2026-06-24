Virginia teens stopped for reckless driving. Deputies find stolen Buffalo Wild Wings & plans to commit murder.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies responded to a reckless driving report and ended up finding two teenagers with stolen food from Buffalo Wild Wings and detailed murder plots, according to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The report was made on Tuesday, June 16, near Austin Ridge and Cabinet Maker drives in Stafford County. Investigators were told that a vehicle went off the road and struck a speed limit sign.

Responding deputies did not find the vehicle during an initial search, but tracked it down later that evening at Wawa on Garrisonville Road.

Both suspects inside the vehicle were detained.

Deputies found unopened alcoholic beverages and a tray of food on the vehicle's dashboard. After looking at security video from Wawa, investigators determined the suspects stole the alcoholic beverages from the store.

The suspects admitted to stealing the tray of food from the nearby Buffalo Wild Wings, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies then found opened alcoholic drinks, multiple knives, medical items and a notebook detailing a murder plot.

The sheriff's office said they determined the notebook was owned by Louis Conely, 19, of Stafford.

Conely and the other suspect, who was not named because they are a minor, developed two detailed murder plots against the minor's family.

The minor is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of felony threats in writing. They were held at Rappahannock Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Conely is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of felony threats in writing, petit larceny, unlawful purchase of an alcoholic beverage, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, hit-and-run and reckless driving.

The sheriff's office said Conely was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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