Henrico and Hanover officers swap badges for aprons to raise money for Special Olympics Virginia

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Henrico and Hanover County law enforcement officers traded their uniforms for aprons to support a good cause.

Multiple Texas Roadhouse locations, including the one in Glen Allen hosted the "Tip a Cop" campaign Tuesday night, where Henrico and Hanover officers waited tables to collect donations for Special Olympics Virginia.

Despite the good nature of the event, competition reigned among participants.

"We really go at it in like a competition way, so we battle each other in there and we try to steal the other people's tables and things," Deputy Staci Crocker said.

Brittany Beckwith of Special Olympics Virginia said the officers were a hit with diners.

There will be another event Tuesday, May 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. Click here to see participating locations.

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