Spanberger signs law to help Virginia employers cover workers' childcare costs

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger was joined by legislators and members of her administration on Wednesday for the ceremonial signing of a new law that aims to improve access to quality childcare.

At the VCU Health Child Development Center on Richmond's Northside, Spanberger said the Employee Childcare Assistance Program will incentivize employers to contribute to childcare costs for their employees. The Virginia Early Childhood Foundation will match funds that businesses contribute to workers' childcare costs.

How much money the program will receive and who qualifies will only be determined in the state budget due July 1.

"We are competing against 49 other states for the best talent in the United States. The United States and for the businesses that follow that talent. If childcare costs are driving parents out of the workforce, we are losing that competition before it even starts. And the costs are staggering in Virginia. Full-time childcare can run $15,000, $18,000, $20,000 a year," Spanberger said.

Spanberger also signed bills to strengthen Head Start and early childhood education programs.

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