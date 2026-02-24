Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger on her response to President Trump: 'I will not be afraid'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will take the national stage Tuesday night to deliver the Democratic Party's response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address — the first of his second term.

Spanberger spoke to reporters at the State Capitol Tuesday afternoon previewing her speech.

"I'm excited about having the opportunity to respond to what we hear this evening," Spanberger said.

WTVR Gov. Abigail Spanberger

While Spanberger said she will respond to comments from the president, she also plans to speak about what she hears from families across Virginia.

"I know that so much of what I hear from Virginians is similar to what my counterparts in states across the country are hearing about the challenges that people are facing, particularly as it relates to issues of affordability," Spanberger said.

Spanberger's staff says that includes costs around housing, healthcare, and energy.

Virginia House Speaker Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) said Spanberger's focus on those issues during last year's campaign helped lead to big Democratic wins in Virginia. Scott said he hopes Spanberger takes Trump to task on issues like ICE operations and tariffs while showing the country what steady, predictable leadership looks like.

"We want to make Virginia and the country understand that this is a very important role that America plays in the world, for world peace, for our economy," he said. "I think Abigail Spanberger will restore hope in all Americans with her speech."

Local News Why Democrats bet on Spanberger to counter Trump's State of the Union The Associated Press

Republican State Sen. Glen Sturtevant (R-Chesterfield) said Trump is working to improve the economy and bring down costs. He said Spanberger should use the opportunity to reach across the aisle to work with federal partners.

"I hope to hear really about an opportunity for working together for Virginians and for American. I suspect it's going to be a lot of anti-Trump rhetoric, but that's not something that I think is going to be helpful or good for the Commonwealth moving us forward when we do have these opportunities to partner with the federal government," said Sturtevant. "Transportation and public safety and many other things that the federal government could work with us on and partner with us on but if there is that antagonistic relationship between Governor Spanberger and the White House, that's ultimately not a good thing for the Commonwealth of Virginia."

When asked about concerns that Trump could punish those who criticize him, Spanberger pushed back.

"I think it's unfortunate that that anyone would have a relatively reasonable fear of a punitive president punishing a country, or, excuse me, a state or a community, because someone called out what might be lies or things they say that are untrue," said Spanberger. "So, you know, the fact that Senator Sturtevant said that there could be potentially ramifications of me speaking truth about the President's speech — I don't think he's potentially wrong. But, I will not be afraid and I would hope that the people of Virginia are not afraid of a president who would punish the people of Virginia because their governor disagrees with the president."

Spanberger's will deliver the speech live from the old Capitol building in Colonial Williamsburg.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.