Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger to appear on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Spanberger Colbert
AP / CBS
Spanberger Colbert
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger will appear on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Monday, Jan. 12.

The guest appearance comes ahead of her inauguration, set for Saturday, Jan. 17.

Gearing up for her transition to office, Spanberger has recently appointed multiple cabinet members, including former Hampton Superintendent Dr. Jeffery Smith to lead Virginia's Department of Education. She also named former Chesterfield County Police Chief Jeffrey Katz as superintendent of the Virginia State Police earlier this week.

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" airs at 11:35 p.m. on CBS 6 after the News at 11.

Click here to email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone