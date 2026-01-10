Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger to appear on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger will appear on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Monday, Jan. 12.

The guest appearance comes ahead of her inauguration, set for Saturday, Jan. 17.

Gearing up for her transition to office, Spanberger has recently appointed multiple cabinet members, including former Hampton Superintendent Dr. Jeffery Smith to lead Virginia's Department of Education. She also named former Chesterfield County Police Chief Jeffrey Katz as superintendent of the Virginia State Police earlier this week.

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" airs at 11:35 p.m. on CBS 6 after the News at 11.

