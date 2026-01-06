Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger taps former Hampton superintendent as secretary of education

AP/Hampton Public Schools
RICHMOND, Va. — Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger has tapped former Hampton Superintendent Dr. Jeffery Smith as her to lead Virginia's Department of Education.

Smith has 32 years of experience in public education, according to Hampton City School's website.

He began his term as superintendent for Hampton Public Schools in 2015, serving in the position for around eight years before announcing his plans to retire in 2023.

Smith currently works as the executive director and CEO of the Virginia Air and Space Science Center.

Public education was a major focus for Spanberger during her time on the campaign trail in 2025.

Spanberger's education platform includes addressing Virginia's teacher shortage, rejecting funding for private school voucher programs, and improving financial aid options for college-bound students.

Spanberger will be inaugurated as Virginia's first female governor on Jan. 17. Check back with News 3 for continued coverage of the gubernatorial transition.

