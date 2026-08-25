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Did you see that light in the sky, Virginia? Space X launch visible across East Coast

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WTVR courtesy of Mary-Paige Cannon (left) and Chesterfield Fire and EMS
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Space X Falcon 9 rocket, which launched in Cape Canaveral, Florida, was visible up and down the East Coast Tuesday morning.

Many Central Virginians were puzzled to see the light shooting across the sky, sharing photos with CBS 6.

"I was out walking in my neighborhood this morning about 5:40 a.m. and saw the strangest thing," Mary-Paige Cannon said.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS also shared images as firefighters out on the job witnessed the launch.

Falcon 9 is heading to low orbit Earth, where it will deploy Starlink satellites.

Did you see the Space X launch? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have photos or videos to share.

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  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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