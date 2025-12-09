Expect slick roads for Tuesday morning commute after winter storm hits Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — As temperatures plummet Monday night into Tuesday, roadways across Central Virginia are becoming increasingly treacherous, particularly on side roads.

CBS 6 surveyed conditions throughout Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield counties as Monday's snowfall tapered off, following snow plow crews as they worked to clear Powhite Parkway. While main highways showed significant improvement thanks to ongoing plowing and salt treatment efforts, side roads remain largely snow-covered with only tire tracks visible for navigation.

Major thoroughfares like Broad Street still have a light dusting of snow, but the most dramatic improvements were seen on primary highways.

The Virginia Department of Transportation deployed approximately 700 plows throughout the day to clear major roadways and apply treatments. However, crews are racing against dropping temperatures that will render their ice-melting treatments less effective.

"Crews monitor the road conditions, and they see icy and slick areas, then we transition to abrasives, like sand or some mixture like that, that's more abrasive to help with traction," a VDOT spokesperson said. "So they'll, the salt is no longer effective once you get into those lower, below freezing temperatures, so it doesn't melt anymore."

The spokesperson warned that overnight refreezing is anticipated as temperatures drop into the teens, creating extra icy and slick conditions that could significantly impact Tuesday morning's commute.

State police continue urging residents to avoid travel if possible, but for those who must venture out, officials stress the importance of driving slowly and adjusting speed to match road conditions. Drivers are also reminded to maintain at least a 100-foot buffer zone when encountering snow plow crews to allow them space to work safely.

