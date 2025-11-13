Virginia SNAP recipients receive partial benefits after government shutdown ends

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of thousands of Virginians impacted by the pausing of SNAP benefits during the government shutdown received partial payments Thursday this morning, according to the governor's office.

Partial payments were made to Virginia's 850,000-plus SNAP recipients around 2 or 3 a.m. Thursday morning, representing 65% of their usual monthly benefits — exactly what Governor Glenn Youngkin said to expect.

At least one SNAP recipient confirmed that funds appeared on her EBT card this morning.

The governor's office says the Virginia Department of Social Services, which oversees SNAP at the state level, met with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the program federally. They were told that the remaining 35 percent of November's benefits will be loaded onto cards within two to three business days.

The remaining benefits could arrive as early as Friday or as late as Monday.

This brings an end to one of the highest profile issues of the shutdown, as November benefits were left in limbo for weeks while the Trump administration and some states battled in the courts over whether and how much to cover those benefits.

Even with payments resuming, nonprofit groups have said there will be lingering impacts on SNAP recipients who struggled without assistance during the extended shutdown period.

