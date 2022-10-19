They were set to get married in April. She witnessed the crash that took his life.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- For Rebecca O'Berry, Skyler Steak was the one.

"He was funny and smart. And God, he was gorgeous. His blue eyes were, you just kind of sunk into them," O'Berry said.

Skyler was the person she was getting set to build her future with. The two were planning a wedding on the anniversary of their first date in April.

"We were going to have kids and we were going to have an apartment and we were going to have everything," O'Berry said.

Tragically, that future changed on Sunday evening. The two were walking back from the store with dinner when they were hit by a car on Midlothian Turnpike near Buford and Ruthers Roads.

"I'm numb. I mean, I have nothing," O'Berry said. She said the two were just about at the median of the road when the crash happened.

"And then all I saw was her headlights and I screamed his name. And then it happened just like that," O'Berry said.

O'Berry said Steak was closer to the car and knocked her out of the way. She was injured in the crash and as of Wednesday, she still walked with a limp and had swelling in her left leg.

"He died protecting her. He put himself in front of the vehicle so she wouldn't get hurt," Jennifer O'Berry, Rebecca's mom, said.

According to court documents, police said the driver of the car involved in the crash left the scene and continued down Midlothian Turnpike. They said the driver then came to a gas station down the road to use the restroom before she drove back to the crash site, telling police she knew she hit something but wasn't sure what.

The driver has been identified as Vivian Whiting-Bailey. Documents said that police detected the smell of alcohol, gave her several field sobriety tests and she blew a .075 on a breathalyzer test, just under the legal limit of 0.08.

Bailey told officers that she had left work at 5:30 p.m., had been drinking Hennessy and last had a drink at 6:15 p.m., later saying she had two shots. The crash on Sunday happened around 7:45 p.m.

Whiting-Bailey was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor DUI and felony hit and run. She was arraigned in Chesterfield District Court on Monday and ordered to be held without bond.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for November.