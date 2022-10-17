Watch Now
After returning to scene of hit and run, Chesterfield woman charged in fatal crash

Posted at 4:11 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 16:11:24-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A woman has been charged in a Chesterfield crash that killed a pedestrian and injured another.

On Sunday just before 7 p.m., two pedestrians were crossing the road when they were both hit by a Kia Optima that was traveling west on Midlothian Turnpike. The car initially stopped at the scene before fleeing the area.

One of the pedestrians, Skyler Allen Steak, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second pedestrian was brought to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

While police were at the scene investigating, the Kia returned. The driver, identified as Vivian Whiting-Bailey, was arrested for DUI and felony hit and run. She is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

