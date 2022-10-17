Watch Now
Police: Person walking on Midlothian Turnpike killed

Posted at 10:54 PM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 22:54:56-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A person walking along a busy road was hit and killed by a car Sunday evening in Chesterfield County, according to authorities.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 7900 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 7 p.m. after officers said the driver of Kia Optima hit a pedestrian.

The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Kia Optima was identified.

"Police continue their investigation into this incident," officials said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

