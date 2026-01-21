Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to shooting death of woman on Richmond's Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a woman last month, the Richmond Police Department announced Wednesday.

Porshia Williams, 34, was shot and killed inside a home in the 2700 block of Hull Street Road just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Shawn Carter, 34, turned himself in on Jan. 9 on charges of maliciously shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Detectives have since charged Carter with first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted armed burglary and brandishing a firearm.

Police did not give any information on potential motives for the shooting or the relationship between Carter and Williams. Officers were originally called to the scene for a domestic disturbance, but it was updated to a shooting call.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Porshia Williams to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube