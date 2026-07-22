Richmond man arrested at airport in real estate fraud scheme

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond man was arrested just before boarding a plane at Richmond International Airport and is now charged in a Virginia real estate fraud scheme, according to the Caroline County Sheriff's Office.

Shavon Tyvell Boyd, 45, of Richmond, faces a felony charge of issuing bad checks and is currently held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail. Additional charges are expected as investigators conclude what they believe are many fraudulent transactions related to the purchase and repair of a home.

The investigation began July 17, 2026, when an alleged victim told Caroline County Sheriff's investigators they were in the process of selling their Lake Land'Or subdivision home to someone they knew as "Ty Boyd."

"While awaiting the scheduled closing, the victim said Boyd offered to purchase a lawn mower and other personal property from them. Boyd allegedly presented the victim with a check for $22,000, a generous amount for the items being purchased," a Caroline County Sheriff's spokesperson said. "According to the victim, Boyd gained their trust by sharing emotional personal stories, claiming that he had been adopted and wanted to help support the victim's efforts to pay for the adoption of a child. Boyd also allegedly claimed that he was undergoing cancer treatment and wanted to help others while facing an uncertain future."

Based on their relationship, the homeowner allowed Boyd inside the home to begin renovations before closing.

When the victim attempted to deposit the $22,000 check, bank employees immediately identified it as fraudulent.

Investigators also learned a wire transfer for funds associated with the pending home purchase was declined, and that Boyd had taken possession of keys to the home and installed surveillance cameras around the property.

"The circumstances were rapidly becoming more complex, and it soon became apparent that the investigation extended well beyond a single fraudulent check," the sheriff's spokesperson said.

On July 21, 2026, deputies identified Boyd as the suspect.

Later that day, a second person reported they had also been victimized and informed deputies that Boyd was allegedly attempting to flee the area by plane at Richmond International Airport.

"Learning this information, Deputy Mullane rushed to obtain an arrest warrant, while Investigator Notgrass coordinated with the Richmond International Airport Police Department to get Boyd in custody," the spokesperson said.

The sheriff's office described what followed as a scene from a movie.

"Inv. Notgrass and members of the Richmond International Airport Police Department located Boyd in the airport and anxiously awaited word from Deputy Mullane that an arrest warrant had been issued. With no time to spare, as Boyd was boarding his plane, the warrant was issued and Boyd was placed in custody prior to entering the airplane," the spokesperson said.

Sheriff Scott Moser issued a warning to the public about how fraud offenders operate.

"This investigation also demonstrates how fraud offenders can use sympathy, generosity, personal stories, and promises of assistance to gain the trust of their victims," Moser said. "We encourage citizens to remain cautious whenever someone attempts to rush a financial transaction, provides payment that cannot be immediately verified, or asks for access to property or receive goods before funds have been confirmed."

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone who has conducted business with Shavon Tyvell Boyd — known also as "Tye," "Ty Boyd," "Shy," or by another name — or believes they may have been the victim of a similar fraudulent scheme is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at 804-633-5400.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.