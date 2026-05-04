Former Chesterfield teacher sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A former Chesterfield County teacher was sentenced to prison time after pleading guilty to child pornography charges on Monday.

Shaun Jason Adams, 50, pleaded guilty to both producing and possessing child pornography. He was sentenced to 190 years in prison with 160 of those suspended, meaning he will serve 30 years behind bars.

Adams was a teacher at Elizabeth Davis Middle School. He was arrested last summer, following an investigation that began in July when Colonial Heights police investigated Adams for allegedly taking photos of children in the Southpark Mall Regal Cinemas bathroom.

Richard Franklin Troshak III, 34, who was an employee at Chesterfield Early Childhood Learning Academy, was also charged in this investigation. The two men previously worked together at a Tuckaway daycare facility in Chesterfield.

WTVR courtesy of Colonial Heights police

Court documents detail graphic cell phone conversations between the two men. One message read: "Black hoodie went to the bathroom but left the door cracked and I was trying to see through."

Another message stated: "Too bad he didn't have to change."

Other alleged messages between Adams and Troshak describe one of them touching a child and one of them having an explicit conversation with a child, according to court documents.

Police found videos and pictures of boys under the age of 13 involved in sexual acts, as well as videos and pictures of children using the bathroom in school and other public places, court documents show.

Troshak also pleaded guilty to his charges and is due back in court on June 25.

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