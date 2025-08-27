Court docs reveal new details in Chesterfield teachers' child pornography charges

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — New court documents reveal disturbing details about two former Chesterfield County school employees who are facing dozens of child pornography charges, including graphic messages between the suspects and evidence they previously worked together at a daycare.

Shaun Jason Adams, 49, and Richard Franklin Troshak III, 33, were arrested following an investigation that began in July when Colonial Heights police investigated Adams for allegedly taking photos of children in the Southpark Mall Regal Cinemas bathroom.

Court documents obtained by CBS 6 describe graphic cell phone conversations between the two men. One message read: "Black hoodie went to the bathroom but left the door cracked and I was trying to see through."

Another message stated: "Too bad he didn't have to change."

Other alleged messages between Adams and Troshak describe one of them touching a child and one of them having an explicit conversation with a child, according to court documents.

Adams, who worked at Elizabeth Davis Middle School in Chesterfield, faces 25 counts of felony manufacturing of child pornography and five felony counts of indecent liberties with a child. Troshak, who worked at Chesterfield Early Childhood Learning Academy, faces eight felony counts of manufacturing child pornography and two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.

WTVR Shaun Adams (left) and Richard Troshak

Police found videos and pictures of boys under the age of 13 involved in sexual acts, as well as videos and pictures of children using the bathroom in school and other public places, court documents show.

The paperwork also reveals that the two men previously worked together at a Tuckaway daycare facility in Chesterfield and that some of the messages were sent to their previous students there.

The multi-jurisdictional investigation involves Colonial Heights, Chesterfield and Petersburg, where Adams lived. CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone said he doesn't expect state police to get involved in the case.

"I wouldn't expect that state police would necessarily get involved, but it's always a decision made by law enforcement at the time if they think local authorities don't have the resources to do it," Stone said.

If convicted, both men could spend decades behind bars based on the number of charges they face.

"The law allows the prosecutor to charge a single count for every single image that's found on a computer," Stone said. "So every single one of those is a five-year mandatory minimum that runs consecutive with all these charges, so if convicted, both of these men are facing really lengthy prison sentences."

Both men are currently being held without bond. Chesterfield Superintendent Dr. John Murray previously said he directed both teachers be immediately terminated with appropriate due process.

Colonial Heights Commonwealth's Attorney Gray Collins previously said Adams' charges are expected to go to the grand jury in January, with his trial anticipated in the first quarter of 2026.

Police are asking anyone who feels they may have witnessed anything or may have been a victim of either former teacher to contact police.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.