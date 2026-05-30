Deadly multi-wreck closes Interstate 95 north in Caroline County: 'Expect major travel delays'

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A deadly multi-wreck has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 north in Caroline County on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened near mile marker 115, which is a few miles north of Ladysmith Road.

Troopers were called to the three-vehicle crash just before noon, officials with Virginia State Police said.

One person was killed and two others were taken to an area hospital, according to troopers.

State police warned that lanes would likely be "closed for an extended period of time."

"Expect major travel delays and avoid I-95 in this area," VDOT officials said.

Traffic is being detoured off I-95 north at the Ladysmith exit (110) in Caroline, where drivers can take Ladysmith Road to Route 1 north and then re-enter I-95 at the Thornburg exit (118) or Spotsylvania exit (126).

VDOT urged drivers to use alternate routes like Route 207/Route 301 north.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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