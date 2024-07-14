Watch Now
Police: Man critically injured in Chesterfield had 'multiple stab wounds;' suspect in custody

Posted at 9:39 PM, Jul 13, 2024

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing left a man critically injured in a South Chesterfield neighborhood Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the 20800 block of Shaker Drive around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a stabbing, according to Chesterfield Police.

Police found a 37-year-old man suffering from "multiple stab wounds."

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

"Police have a suspect in custody, no threat to the community," officials said.

Officers said their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

