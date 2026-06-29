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Senior Alert: Missing 83-year-old Louisa man may be driving red Ford Edge, troopers say

Johnnie George Shipley, 83, was last seen Sunday evening at his Zion Crossroads residence. He may be driving a red 2016 Ford Edge.
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, June 28, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, June 28, 2026
Johnnie George Shipley missing
Posted
and last updated

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — State police have issued a Senior Alert for Johnnie George Shipley, an 83-year-old man with a cognitive impairment who was last seen Sunday evening in Louisa County.

Shipley was last seen at 5 p.m. when he left to get food and then did not return home. He was last seen in Zion Crossroads, according to the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.

Troopers described Shipley as a White male, 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

He may be wearing a blue button-down shirt and gray sweatpants.

Shipley could be driving a red 2016 Ford Edge with Virginia tag VTN-5052, troopers said.

Troopers said his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about Shipley's whereabouts is urged to call the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at 540-967-1234.

A Senior Alert is one of six alert programs from Virginia State Police, including AMBER alerts, CODI Alerts, Critically Missing Adults, Missing Person with Autism Alerts and Blue Alerts.

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