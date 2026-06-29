Senior Alert: Missing 83-year-old Louisa man may be driving red Ford Edge, troopers say

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — State police have issued a Senior Alert for Johnnie George Shipley, an 83-year-old man with a cognitive impairment who was last seen Sunday evening in Louisa County.
Shipley was last seen at 5 p.m. when he left to get food and then did not return home. He was last seen in Zion Crossroads, according to the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.
Troopers described Shipley as a White male, 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.
He may be wearing a blue button-down shirt and gray sweatpants.
Shipley could be driving a red 2016 Ford Edge with Virginia tag VTN-5052, troopers said.
Troopers said his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information about Shipley's whereabouts is urged to call the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at 540-967-1234.
A Senior Alert is one of six alert programs from Virginia State Police, including AMBER alerts, CODI Alerts, Critically Missing Adults, Missing Person with Autism Alerts and Blue Alerts.
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