Virginia woman explains why Secondhand Sunday 'makes a huge difference'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Central Virginia woman is encouraging shoppers gearing up for Cyber Monday to first support Secondhand Sunday to promote regifting, reselling and shopping secondhand.

In addition to Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, the Sunday after Thanksgiving aims to help secondhand sellers and local organizations that give away secondhand clothing.

"All of our clothing is donated from the public," Dr. Shantell Chambliss with Dress for Success Central Virginia explained.

While the act of repurposing might seem simple, Chambliss said it can make a difference and change lives.

"It feels like just a simple exchange of a pair of pants or a skirt," she said. "But it makes a huge difference."

The nonprofit's mission is to help women re-enter the workforce.

"Whether she lost a job, or she was a stay-at-home mom, or she may have been in a shelter or facing home insecurity, whatever the reason, she's faced some extended period of unemployment, and we're here to help her get back to work."

Through donated clothing, Dress for Success aims to "make sure that the women that we serve have what they need to get the job and keep the job," Chambliss said.

"That includes a top, a blazer, maybe dress pants," Chambliss said. "Whatever she needs: shoes, accessories, everything that goes with it."

Chambliss believes having the right clothing can give a woman the confidence to secure a job.

"It shifts where a community goes when women are employed, making livable wages supported and have resources available to them," Chambliss explained.

So whether buying from a reseller or supporting an organization like Dress for Sucess, Chambliss said there is power in repurposing.

"Think about how you want to make room in your closet and give those items that you're not wearing anymore to a woman in need," Chambliss said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

