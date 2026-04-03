New trees, sidewalks and benches in ‘hot’ Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. — The booming Scott’s Addition neighborhood is receiving new trees, sidewalks and benches as CarMax Park in the nearby Diamond District is set to host the first Flying Squirrels’ baseball game on Tuesday.

Greater Scott’s Addition Association President Jeremy Hoffman said they have worked for years to receive funding from City Council for upgrades to the growing neighborhood.

“Groundwork RVA planted about 30 trees in the neighborhood a couple of weeks ago. We elected, as part of the participatory budgeting process, to have more trees put into the neighborhood. We'll have close to 80 trees planted in Scott's Addition,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman, an award-winning scientist who previously worked at the Science Museum of Virginia, has studied the impact trees have on neighborhoods across the city.

“Trees are nature's beach umbrella. Trees are nature's air conditioner,” he said. “We were about 103, 104 degrees in the middle of the afternoon, while some parts of the city were about 87 degrees during a heat wave in 2017. One of the big focus areas has been expanding green space to provide those kind of cooling elements.”

Crews were seen installing new sidewalks on Highpoint Avenue and Marshall Street as an effort to make it easier for pedestrians to walk around the neighborhood and reach the GRTC Pulse bus system. Green spaces are being added to the sidewalks along the road for the installation of more trees.

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company on West Moore Street volunteered to build four new benches and efforts are underway to install permanent trash cans.

“We're going to have a bunch of roads resurfaced that didn't get resurfaced back in 2024. We’re going to finish up the resurfacing of our roads so that it's a more comfortable way to get around,” Hoffman said.

Vasen Brewing Company will close Moore Street on Saturday, April 25, from noon to 5 p.m. for their annual Earth Day Celebration with live music, a local market, and new beers.

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