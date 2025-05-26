Volunteers are reading 12,000 names over 12 hours to honor fallen service members at the Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly 12,000 names of Virginians who died in combat since World War II are being read aloud at the Virginia War Memorial in a new addition to the shrine's Memorial Day services.

The "Say Their Name Marathon" began just before 1 p.m. on Memorial Day and is expected to continue until approximately 30 minutes after midnight.

The ceremony began with the ringing of the bell from the USS Virginia, which will not ring again until the last name has been read.

Readers started with those who died in World War II, going alphabetically by county, then by name, just as written on the alabaster walls of the Shrine of Memory.

"The freedoms we enjoy because brave men and women are willing to stand guard and hold the watch today. We honor the fallen and remember them. We remember of all them," said Craig Crenshaw, Virginia's Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs and retired Marine Corps Major General.

2025 Commonwealth's Memorial Day Ceremony: Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw

The reading of World War II names alone is expected to continue until 10 p.m., highlighting the significant number of Virginians who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Following the World War II names, the reading will continue chronologically for those who died in the Global War on Terror.

"I felt very deeply for every one of the names that I mentioned," volunteer Mary Ann Wilson said. "I think we have to always continue to remember people that we lost and we loved -- and people that we didn't even know because they gave their lives, their time for us."

"It's just breathtaking, honestly, the amount of names, the amount of people they have served," volunteer Owen Hoy added.

Before the marathon reading began, the Memorial held its traditional service in the amphitheater with several hundred people in attendance, where officials spoke about the importance of honoring those who died in service to their country.

The "Say Their Name Marathon" represents a new addition to the Memorial's annual ceremonies honoring fallen service members.

Commonwealth's Memorial Day Ceremony

