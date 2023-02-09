Safety director of Richmond Schools resigns after board members 'thoroughly disappointed' in his performance

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Public Schools Director of Safety and Security Mauricio Tovar has resigned, multiple sources confirmed to CBS 6's Tyler Layne.

Superintendent Jason Kamras sent the school board an email Thursday afternoon alerting members that Tovar's resignation will be effective March 1. Kamras said he will appoint an interim director on Friday.

The news came after a recent allegation that a 5-year-old was assaulted at Blackwell Preschool and following a presentation, Tovar gave to the school board on Monday that left some members "disappointed."

In the presentation, prepared in part by Tovar, the administration said RPS has transitioned from a "punitive" approach to safety and security to a "restorative" approach. Strategies related to a restorative approach, according to the presentation, include peaceful conflict resolution, mediation and de-escalation.

When board members, including Nicole Jones and Stephanie Rizzi, asked Tovar specific questions about how those strategies are implemented on a daily basis, Tovar was unable to answer the questions.

“He is the Director of Safety and Security and cannot speak to the processes in these schools when our young people are in crisis," Jones said during the meeting. "If he cannot tell us, that’s a problem.”

Board member Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed also raised concerns, saying she was "thoroughly disappointed" in Tovar's presentation.

"I don’t feel this team was prepared to address any of the school board’s questions tonight, and we have to do better," Harris-Muhammed said during the meeting. “We should be able to speak articulately about what every building in this district has in terms of procedures, and we are not there."

She said members of the public, as well as the school board, have been questioning RPS' safety protocols since 2021 but have received limited answers.

“We have to be courageous to address this foolishness," Harris-Muhammed said.

Harris-Muhammed said the board has had to "beg" to get their questions addressed and that she was "over it." She called on the board to come together to truly prioritize safety and security.

“Put the heat on and do it together, because we ain't playing no games," Harris-Muhammed said.

In an email to CBS 6 on Thursday, Harris-Muhammed said she has called for an emergency school board meeting to address safety concerns. Other board members including Jonathan Young and Kenya Gibson said they supported her request.

However, Board Chair Stephanie Rizzi said she is not planning to schedule a special meeting at this time.

RPS has dealt with its own safety-related issues over the past year including a loaded gun brought into George Wythe High, a deadly shooting in the pickup line of Westover Hills Elementary, students exposed to bloody hallways at Richmond Community High, a faulty fire alarm at Fox Elementary, and a recent allegation of an assault against a 5-year-old student at Blackwell Preschool inside a bathroom.

Data showed 43 weapons have been recovered from students on school property since the start of the 2021-2022 school year, and nearly 4,000 student behavior events of a safety concern were reported in RPS last year.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.