Person shot near Westover Hills Elementary; school placed on lockdown

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman died and a man was injured after a shooting outside of Westover Hills Elementary School in Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Crime Insider sources said that on Friday afternoon, a man left the school and got into a car that was waiting in the pickup/drop off area. As the man was getting into the car, someone driving by began to shoot and sprayed the car with bullets, hitting both people in the car.

The two drove themselves to the hospital where the woman later died.

As of 2:48 p.m. on Friday, the school is under lockdown. In an email sent to families, the school said that all students and staff are safe and they will let the community know as soon as possible what adjustments need to be made.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.