Prince George police release new deadly logging truck crash details

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — New details have been released after a crash in Prince George County led to a woman's death.

The crash happened around noon Thursday, May 28, in the 4100 block of Ruffin Road. Officers arrived on scene to find a crash involving a logging truck and an SUV.

The driver of the SUV, Kendall Garzini, 22, of Prince George, died from her injuries at an area hospital.



"After a thorough review of the scene, and all evidence collected, investigators have determined that the driver of the passenger SUV was at fault for the collision," a Prince George County police spokesperson said Friday.

Police said cell phone use was found to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The driver of the logging truck suffered minor injuries.

"The Prince George County Police Department sends its deepest condolences to all those impacted by this tragic crash."

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Kendall Garzini to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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