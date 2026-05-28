SUV driver hospitalized after crash with logging truck in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The driver of an SUV was seriously hurt in a crash with a logging truck in Prince George County Thursday.

The crash happened around noon in the 4100 block of Ruffin Road.

When first responders arrived, the driver of the SUV was trapped. They were extricated by Fire and EMS crews before being airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the logging truck sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The crash caused a minor oil spill, prompting a HazMat response. Crews worked to contain and mitigate the spill while also establishing a landing zone for the helicopter.

Prince George County Police are investigating the cause of the crash. If you witnessed the accident or have any additional information, please contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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